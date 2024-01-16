Cupini’s 1809 Westport Rd
Combos
Toast Online Ordering MENU
Small Plates
- Toasted Meat Ravioli
Homemade meat ravioli lightly breaded, comes with marinara sauce for dipping$8.59
- Crostini Al Prosciutto
Our toasted bread baked with mozzarella cheese, topped with a thin slice of prosciutto, melted butter and romano cheese$8.59
- Bruschetta
Diced tomato with garlic, basil, salt, pepper and olive oil - served on a toasted crostini$7.49
- Melanzane Parmigiana
Slices of eggplant breaded and fried in vegetable oil with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil and Romano cheese.$10.69
Panini
- Gangster
Prosciutto, salami, roasted red peppers, eggplant, provolone with a creamy garlic aioli$7.49
- Roman
Roast beef, salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, provolone, creamy garlic aioli$7.49
- Italian Club
Fresh sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, provolone and creamy garlic aioli$7.49
- Fresh Turkey
Fresh sliced turkey, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, artichoke spread and provolone$7.49
- Tuna
Chunky seasoned tuna with sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, baby artichokes and lemon oil vinaigrette$7.49
- Italian Beef Panini
Roast beef marinated in aus jus topped with pepperoncini$7.49
- Meatball Panini
Homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce$7.49
- Chicken Panini
Lemon baked chicken breast with roasted red peppers, fresh pesto sauce and provolone$7.49
- Salsiccia Panini
Homemade Italian sausage topped with sautéed spinach and garlic$7.49
- Capri Panini
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Onions, Pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette.$7.49
- Taste of Italy Panini
Baby leaf spinach, caramelized onions, artichoke hearts, sliced tomato, olive tapenade and balsamic vinaigrette$7.49
- Roasted Portobello
Portobello, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce, ricotta salata and balsamic vinaigrette$7.49
- Melanzane Panini
Roasted eggplant with tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto$7.49
Pasta
- BYO Pasta
Choose your pasta, then your sauce and then your protein/ vegetable$10.69
- Lasagna
Layers of fresh homemade pasta sheets, lean ground beef, parmesan cheese, marinara & white cream sauce$14.99
- Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of fresh homemade pasta sheets, eggplant, peas, squash, zucchini, carrots, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan and a thin layer of cream sauce$14.99
- Meat Ravioli
Homemade meat ravioli served in marinara sauce$13.99
- Cheese Ravioli
Homemade ricotta-filled ravioli served with marinara sauce$13.99
- Sausage Fennel Ravioli
Homemade ravioli in a cream sage prosciutto sauce$14.99
- Cheese Tortellini
Homemade four-cheese tortellini in a white cream sauce$13.99
- Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni
Homemade tortellini stuffed with chicken and prosciutto in a marinara and cream sauce$14.99
- Seafood Ravioli
Homemade seafood ravioli in a marinara and white cream sauce with roasted peppers and artichokes$15.59
- Sweet Pea Ravioli
Homemade ravioli in cream sauce with onion and garlic$13.99
- Fettuccine Porcini
A light cream sauce with onions, prosciutto and porcini mushrooms with black pepper$14.99
- Linguine Clams
Chopped celery with garlic, baby clams, white wine and oregano$15.99
Bread
Calzone
6" Pizza
- BYO Pizza 6"
Build Your Own 6" Pizza. Sauce, Cheese plus one topping included. Additional $1.00 Each$7.49
- 6" Mushroom Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Fresh Mushrooms$7.49
- 6" Margherita Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil$7.49
- 6" Caprice Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Onion and Italian Sausage$8.59
- 6" Adriano Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Eggplant, Zucchini, Mushrooms$8.59
- 6" Trevi Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Prosciutto and Black Olives$8.59
- 6" 4 Cheese Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola and Ricotta Salata$8.59
- 6" Paesano Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Sautéed Potato and Pepperoni$8.59
- 6" Franco Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Basil$8.59
- 6" Eduardo Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Potato, Italian Sausage and Onion$8.59
- 6" Dino Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Portobello, Gorgonzola Cheese and Roasted Red Peppers$8.59
- 6" Pizza Dough$1.39
- 6" Cheese Pizza
Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella$7.49
12" Pizza
- BYO Pizza 12"
Build Your Own 12" Pizza. Sauce, Cheese plus one topping included. Additional $1.25 Each$13.39
- 12" Mushroom Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Fresh Mushrooms$14.49
- 12" Margherita Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil$14.49
- 12" Caprice Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Onion and Italian Sausage$15.59
- 12" Adriano Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Eggplant, Zucchini, Mushrooms$15.59
- 12" Trevi Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Prosciutto and Black Olives$16.59
- 12" 4 Cheese Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola and Ricotta Salata$16.59
- 12" Paesano Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Sautéed Potato and Pepperoni$16.59
- 12" Franco Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Basil$15.59
- 12" Eduardo Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Potato, Italian Sausage and Onion$15.59
- 12" Dino Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Portobello, Gorgonzola Cheese and Roasted Red Peppers$15.59
- 12" Pizza Dough$2.09
- 12" Cheese Pizza
Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella$13.39
18" Pizza
- BYO Pizza 18"
Build Your Own 18" Pizza. Sauce, Cheese plus one topping included. Additional $2.00 Each$20.39
- 18" Mushroom Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Fresh Mushrooms$22.49
- 18" Margherita Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil$22.49
- 18" Caprice Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Onion and Italian Sausage$23.59
- 18" Adriano Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Eggplant, Zucchini, Mushrooms$23.59
- 18" Trevi Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Prosciutto and Black Olives$24.59
- 18" 4 Cheese Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola and Ricotta Salata$24.59
- 18" Paesano Pizza
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Sautéed Potato and Pepperoni$24.59
- 18" Franco Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Basil$22.49
- 18" Eduardo Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Potato, Italian Sausage and Onion$23.59
- 18" Dino Pizza
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Portobello, Gorgonzola Cheese and Roasted Red Peppers$23.59
- 18" Pizza Dough$2.69
- 18" Cheese Pizza
Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella$20.39
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and marinara over a bed of mostaccioli. Comes with small house salad.$15.99
- Chicken Spiedini
Breast of chicken lightly breaded, stuffed with ham, tomato, onion, mozzarella and spices baked in a lemon butter wine sauce. Comes with broccoli and small house salad.$15.99
- Chicken Piccata$15.99
Sides to Order
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions and provolone cheese$4.59
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced cucumbers, walnuts, croutons and Caesar dressing$4.59
- Spinach Salad
Baby leaf spinach, roasted beets, mandarin oranges, gorgonzola cheese, walnets and sweet mustard vinaigrette$7.99
- Tomato Salad
Sliced red tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, onions, pesto & balsamic$6.99
- Chef Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese, turkey, ham, salami, artichoke hearts and roasted peppers$7.99
- Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, tuna, onions, artichokes and cherry tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette dressing$7.99
Chips
Deli Salad
Deli Case Items
Dessert
- Cannoli
Pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta, chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar$2.99
- Chocolate Mousse
Velvety dark chocolate mousse topped with smooth bittersweet ganache$6.99
- White Chocolate Mousse
Velvety white chocolate mousse and rich dark chocolate mousse topped with smooth bittersweet ganache$6.99
- Passion Fruit Mousse
Raspberry and tropical fruit mousse with a hint of lemon between yellow cake, surrounded by lady fingers & topped with smooth raspberry glaze$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tiramisu
Mascarpone and cream cheese filling on an espresso coffee infused layer of cake surrounded by lady fingers$6.99
- Italian White Cream Cake
Three layers of vanilla sponge with filling of amaretto flavored cannoli mixtures$6.99
- Lemon Raspberry Coconut Cake$6.99
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- Red Velvet Cake$6.99
- Plain Cheesecake$6.99
- Chocolate Swirl Cheese Cake
Rich Philadelphia cream cheese swirled with dark chocolate and baked in an Oreo crust$6.99
- Flourless Chocolate Cake
French dark chocolate is used to create a rich yet delicate cake covered in smooth chocolate coating$6.99
- Zuccotto
Swirls of delicate raspberry roulade encase a light and luscious orange mousse laced with Grand Marnier; this domed shaped specialty is finished with apricot glaze$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Eclair$4.95
NA Beverages
- Coke/Sprite/Diet Coke$1.59
- Water Bottle$1.25
- James Lemonade$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coke Canned$1.59
- Diet Coke Canned$1.59
- Sprite Canned$1.59
- Boylan Cream Soda$3.25
- Boylan Rootbeer$3.25
- Boylan Cola$3.25
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.25
- Boylan Black Cherry$3.25
- Boylan Orange$3.25
- Polly Pop Cream$3.25
- Polly Pop Stawberry$3.25
- Polly Pop Grape$3.25
- Polly Pop Orange$3.25
- Panna Bottled Water$3.00
Garlic Bread
Two pieces of 5" bread toasted with garlic oil